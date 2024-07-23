Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.5% recently.

Danaher (DHR) rose past 7% after it reported lower Q2 diluted earnings and revenue that still topped estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was up over 6% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year earnings and revenue outlook.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) advanced by over 8% after it reported a higher Q2 revenue and raised its 2024 net product revenue guidance for Arcalyst.

