Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Tuesday

July 23, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) down 0.5% recently.

Danaher (DHR) rose past 7% after it reported lower Q2 diluted earnings and revenue that still topped estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was up over 6% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year earnings and revenue outlook.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) advanced by over 8% after it reported a higher Q2 revenue and raised its 2024 net product revenue guidance for Arcalyst.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

