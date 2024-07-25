News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Thursday

July 25, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fell by 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up 0.5%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) reported Q2 earnings of $1.24 per diluted share, up from $1.17 a year earlier but below the $1.36 estimate from three analysts polled by Capital IQ. Shares of AstraZeneca were over 4% lower pre-bell.

West Pharmaceutical (WST) shares declined by 14% after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also cut its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings and revenue.

Sanofi (SNY) shares were up over 3% after it reported Q2 net sales of 10.75 billion euros ($11.66 billion), up from 9.97 billion euros a year earlier.

