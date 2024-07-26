Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) shares were up over 6% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue. The company also raised its full-year guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share.

Biogen (BIIB) shares were down more than 5% after the company and its partner Eisai said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended against the approval of a marketing authorization for lecanemab as treatment for early Alzheimer's disease.

Insulet (PODD) shares rose nearly 5% after the company reported preliminary Q2 revenue of $488 million, compared with $397 million a year earlier.

