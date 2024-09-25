Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday

Health care stocks were mixed Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2%.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) shares were up 6% in Wednesday's premarket session after saying it received approximately $400 million in orders for its smallpox and mpox vaccine products.

2seventy bio (TSVT) shares rose 2.7% pre-bell after it said Wednesday it would discontinue enrollment for the ongoing phase 3 study of Abecma with lenalidomide maintenance as treatment for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma due to scarce eligible patients for the trial.

Elevai Labs (ELAB) has closed a securities offering for about $8 million in gross proceeds, placement agent Univest Securities said late Tuesday. The company's shares rose 4% pre-bell.

