News & Insights

Markets
EBS

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday

September 25, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed Wednesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.2%.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) shares were up 6% in Wednesday's premarket session after saying it received approximately $400 million in orders for its smallpox and mpox vaccine products.

2seventy bio (TSVT) shares rose 2.7% pre-bell after it said Wednesday it would discontinue enrollment for the ongoing phase 3 study of Abecma with lenalidomide maintenance as treatment for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma due to scarce eligible patients for the trial.

Elevai Labs (ELAB) has closed a securities offering for about $8 million in gross proceeds, placement agent Univest Securities said late Tuesday. The company's shares rose 4% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBS
TSVT
ELAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.