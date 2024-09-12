News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday

September 12, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.4% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently up 0.2%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) shares tumbled by over 62% after the company said its phase 3 REACH trial evaluating losmapimod in patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy did not achieve its primary endpoint.

Moderna (MRNA) shares fell past 18% after the company said it is reducing its annual R&D expense by about $1.1 billion starting in 2027 in light of "recent commercial challenges."

Aura Biosciences (AURA) shares were up over 9% after the company said a mid-stage study of its experimental therapy, bel-sar, to treat early-stage choroidal melanoma showed positive results.

