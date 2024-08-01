Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.4% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% higher recently.

Moderna (MRNA) shares fell nearly 17% after it reported a Q2 revenue of $241 million, down from $344 million a year earlier.

R1 RCM (RCM) shares advanced by over 9% after it announced an agreement to be acquired by investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, or CD&R, in an all-cash deal worth about $8.9 billion.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) shares were down more than 4% after it reported a fiscal Q3 revenue of $4.99 billion, up from $4.88 billion a year earlier but missing the $5.08 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

