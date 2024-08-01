News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday

August 01, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.4% lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% higher recently.

Moderna (MRNA) shares fell nearly 17% after it reported a Q2 revenue of $241 million, down from $344 million a year earlier.

R1 RCM (RCM) shares advanced by over 9% after it announced an agreement to be acquired by investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, or CD&R, in an all-cash deal worth about $8.9 billion.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX) shares were down more than 4% after it reported a fiscal Q3 revenue of $4.99 billion, up from $4.88 billion a year earlier but missing the $5.08 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

