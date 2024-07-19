Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently flat.

Augmedix (AUGX) rallied past 147% after the company said it has agreed to be acquired by Commure in an all-cash deal valued at about $139 million.

Eli Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration for long-term weight management, Bloomberg reported, citing a company statement on Eli Lilly's official WeChat account. Eli Lilly was up more than 2% premarket.

Agenus (AGEN) fell by over 5%, still declining after it announced Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration discouraged an accelerated approval pathway for its potential colorectal cancer combination treatment consisting of botensilimab and balstilimab.

