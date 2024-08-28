News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

August 28, 2024 — 04:01 pm EDT

Health care stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.1%.

In corporate news, Virax Biolabs (VRAX) shares fell 0.6%, erasing earlier gains. The company signed a distribution deal with a supplier to market RT-PCR Mpox virus detection kits in 13 European countries and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) shares 19% as Oppenheimer cut the company's price target to $192 from $219, while keeping the outperform rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) shares fell 5.5% after the company scored a partial victory in a legal fight with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) over Avadel's bid to commercialize its Lumryz medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. Jazz shares rose 1.5%.

