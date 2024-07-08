Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.2%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to buy biopharmaceutical company Morphic (MORF) for $3.2 billion, or $57 a share in cash. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.5%, and Morphic surged 75%.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) shares soared 31% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough device designation to the company's nsPFA cardiac surgery system.

Silo Pharma (SILO) said Monday it has signed an exclusive global licensing deal with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture and commercialize its potential intranasal treatment for stress-induced affective disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. Silo shares were falling 7.1%.

