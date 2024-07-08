News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

July 08, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally higher.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.2%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to buy biopharmaceutical company Morphic (MORF) for $3.2 billion, or $57 a share in cash. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.5%, and Morphic surged 75%.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) shares soared 31% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough device designation to the company's nsPFA cardiac surgery system.

Silo Pharma (SILO) said Monday it has signed an exclusive global licensing deal with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture and commercialize its potential intranasal treatment for stress-induced affective disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. Silo shares were falling 7.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
MORF
PLSE
SILO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.