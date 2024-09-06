Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Friday

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Friday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently down 0.1%.

GSK (GSK) shares were up more than 1% after the company said a phase 3 trial evaluating Nucala in adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease met its primary endpoint.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) shares advanced by over 6% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Filspari, which is intended to slow kidney function decline in adults with primary IgA nephropathy who are at risk of disease progression.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) shares were up over 1% after the company and Shilpa Medicare said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Boruzu, the first ready-to-use version of the bortezomib injection for subcutaneous administration.

