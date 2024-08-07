Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

Health care stocks were leaning higher premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged.

Veracyte (VCYT) shares rose 20% after the company reported higher results for Q2 and increased its sales forecast range for 2024.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) shares climbed 11% after it posted a narrower loss in Q2.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported higher results for Q2 and cut its outlook for 2024 operating profit growth to a range of 20% to 28% at constant exchange rates, from 22% to 30% previously. Shares of the company declined 5% pre-bell.

