News & Insights

Markets
XLV

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Lean Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday

August 07, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were leaning higher premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged.

Veracyte (VCYT) shares rose 20% after the company reported higher results for Q2 and increased its sales forecast range for 2024.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) shares climbed 11% after it posted a narrower loss in Q2.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported higher results for Q2 and cut its outlook for 2024 operating profit growth to a range of 20% to 28% at constant exchange rates, from 22% to 30% previously. Shares of the company declined 5% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
IBB
VCYT
ZLAB
NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.