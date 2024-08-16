Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally up and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) lost 0.23%.

In corporate news, Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) shares jumped 22% after Reuters reported Friday that the company has received an acquisition offer from Repligen (RGEN). Repligen shares dropped 11%.

Personalis (PSNL) shares jumped 12% after it said that Tempus AI (TEM) would invest about $36 million into the company as part of an expanded commercial partnership. Tempus AI shares popped 6%.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) shares rose 2.5% after the company said that it regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements.

