Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher in Afternoon Trading

August 16, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally up and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) lost 0.23%.

In corporate news, Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) shares jumped 22% after Reuters reported Friday that the company has received an acquisition offer from Repligen (RGEN). Repligen shares dropped 11%.

Personalis (PSNL) shares jumped 12% after it said that Tempus AI (TEM) would invest about $36 million into the company as part of an expanded commercial partnership. Tempus AI shares popped 6%.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) shares rose 2.5% after the company said that it regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
