News & Insights

Markets
CYTH

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Thursday

August 22, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% recently.

Rafael Holdings (RFL) has agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH), the companies said. Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics were down nearly 20% pre-bell.

Biogen (BIIB) and Japan's Eisai said their humanized amyloid-beta monoclonal antibody, lecanemab, received marketing authorization from the UK's regulatory authority. Biogen shares were 0.7% higher premarket.

Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) shares were down more than 5% amid a deal for the sale and issuance of about 1.1 million of its common shares at $4.50 per share through a registered direct offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYTH
RFL
BIIB
VRAX
XLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.