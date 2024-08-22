Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Thursday

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3% recently.

Rafael Holdings (RFL) has agreed to merge with Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH), the companies said. Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics were down nearly 20% pre-bell.

Biogen (BIIB) and Japan's Eisai said their humanized amyloid-beta monoclonal antibody, lecanemab, received marketing authorization from the UK's regulatory authority. Biogen shares were 0.7% higher premarket.

Virax Biolabs Group (VRAX) shares were down more than 5% amid a deal for the sale and issuance of about 1.1 million of its common shares at $4.50 per share through a registered direct offering.

