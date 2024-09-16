News & Insights

Markets
NUVL

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Monday

September 16, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2% recently.

Nuvalent (NUVL) shares rose past 22% after the company launched an underwritten public offering of $350 million of its shares of Class A common stock.

Immatics (IMTX) shares declined by over 10% after the company said it has ended its partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to co-develop IMA401, targeting melanoma-associated antigen, because of current portfolio prioritization within the latter.

Replimune Group (REPL) shares were up more than 3% after the company said an analysis of a trial of its drug RP1 combined with nivolumab showed "clinically meaningful and durable systemic anti-tumor activity" in patients with anti-PD1 failed melanoma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUVL
IMTX
BMY
REPL
XLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.