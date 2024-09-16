Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Monday

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2% recently.

Nuvalent (NUVL) shares rose past 22% after the company launched an underwritten public offering of $350 million of its shares of Class A common stock.

Immatics (IMTX) shares declined by over 10% after the company said it has ended its partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to co-develop IMA401, targeting melanoma-associated antigen, because of current portfolio prioritization within the latter.

Replimune Group (REPL) shares were up more than 3% after the company said an analysis of a trial of its drug RP1 combined with nivolumab showed "clinically meaningful and durable systemic anti-tumor activity" in patients with anti-PD1 failed melanoma.

