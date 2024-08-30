News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Friday

August 30, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Friday with the Shares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently up 0.3%.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) shares rose nearly 18% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental application for ACAM2000, single-dose vaccine for smallpox and mpox.

NuCana (NCNA) shares tumbled by nearly 50% after it said it will discontinue phase 2 testing of its NUC-3373 drug candidate for the potential colorectal cancer treatment after determining that a combination of NUC-3373 with three different chemotherapies would unlikely meet the primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival compared with a control arm.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) shares fell by over 13% after it priced a public offering of 6 million units and pre-funded units at $1 and $0.999, respectively, for gross proceeds of about $6 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

