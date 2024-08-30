Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Friday

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Friday with the Shares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently up 0.3%.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) shares rose nearly 18% after it said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental application for ACAM2000, single-dose vaccine for smallpox and mpox.

NuCana (NCNA) shares tumbled by nearly 50% after it said it will discontinue phase 2 testing of its NUC-3373 drug candidate for the potential colorectal cancer treatment after determining that a combination of NUC-3373 with three different chemotherapies would unlikely meet the primary endpoint of superior progression-free survival compared with a control arm.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) shares fell by over 13% after it priced a public offering of 6 million units and pre-funded units at $1 and $0.999, respectively, for gross proceeds of about $6 million.

