News & Insights

Markets
APLS

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

September 20, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.1%.

In corporate news, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is unlikely to see a significant boost in sales, Wedbush said Friday, after the drugmaker's bid to win marketing approval in Europe for its Syfovre medication was again stymied. Wedbush cut the company's price target to $35 from $41 and reiterated the neutral rating. Apellis shares tumbled past 12%.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) shares plunged 63% as Wedbush cut its price target on the company to $51 from $85 while keeping its outperform rating.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares dropped 5.3% after the company said a phase 2a trial of monlunabant in obesity showed that all doses achieved a "statistically significant" weight loss, but reports of mild to moderate neuropsychiatric side effects were "more frequent and dose-dependent" with the investigational drug compared with placebo.

Cardinal Health (CAH) agreed to buy Integrated Oncology Network for $1.12 billion in cash, as part of its efforts to boost its specialty and oncology portfolio. Cardinal shares were adding 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APLS
CRBP
NVO
CAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.