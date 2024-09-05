Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 1.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) falling 1.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.7%.

In corporate news, McKesson (MCK) shares tumbled 10% after the company said at a health care conference that it expects fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $6.70 to $7 per diluted share. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $7.03. Separately, McKesson signed an agreement to sell its Canada-based Rexall and Well.ca businesses to Birch Hill Equity Partners.

Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) shares surged past 83% after the company said it has received Institutional Review Board approval from the Montefiore Medical Center and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to proceed with its phase 2a trial of HT-001 to treat skin toxicities linked to epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitors.

Five current and former employees of AstraZeneca (AZN) have been detained in China on suspicion of illegal patient data collection and the importation of an unapproved liver cancer drug, media outlets reported Thursday. AstraZeneca shares slumped 3.3%.

Merck (MRK) shares rose 2.3%. The company said it completed negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance for Welireg on Aug. 30. The alliance negotiates on behalf of Canadian provinces and federal programs, bringing the drug closer to public reimbursement.

