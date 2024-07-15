News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

July 15, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently advancing by 0.4%.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) fell 53% after saying Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department has informed it that it was delisting the company's securities because it did not meet the $1 bid price and $2.5 million shareholders' equity requirements for continued listing.

Grail Inc. (GRAL) was up 1.3% after saying it has completed the enrollment of more than 35,000 people for its US study of Galleri, the company's potential multi-cancer early detection test, at more than 30 health care facilities.

MediWound (MDWD) was nearly 14% lower after saying it is selling about 1.5 million ordinary shares in a private placement at $17.20 per share for gross proceeds of about $25 million.

