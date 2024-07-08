News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

July 08, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.6% recently.

Morphic Holding (MORF) rallied past 75% after Eli Lilly (LLY) signed a definitive deal to acquire the company for $57 in cash per Morphic common share, or a total of about $3.2 billion, payable at closing.

Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) was up nearly 17% after saying it received positive clinical data in a phase 2 clinical trial of IDE397 in methylthioadenosine phosphorylase-deletion urothelial and non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Amarin (AMRN) advanced by over 4% after saying China's National Medical Products Administration has granted an approval to its commercial partner EddingPharm for the heart drug Vascepa.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
