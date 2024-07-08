Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Monday

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.6% recently.

Morphic Holding (MORF) rallied past 75% after Eli Lilly (LLY) signed a definitive deal to acquire the company for $57 in cash per Morphic common share, or a total of about $3.2 billion, payable at closing.

Ideaya Biosciences (IDYA) was up nearly 17% after saying it received positive clinical data in a phase 2 clinical trial of IDE397 in methylthioadenosine phosphorylase-deletion urothelial and non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Amarin (AMRN) advanced by over 4% after saying China's National Medical Products Administration has granted an approval to its commercial partner EddingPharm for the heart drug Vascepa.

