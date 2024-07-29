Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Monday

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rose by 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.9% recently.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) shares fell past 21% after it reported lower Q2 adjusted earnings and cut its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was ordered to pay $495 million by a jury over claims it failed to disclose the risk that its Similac premature infant formula can cause a potentially fatal bowel disease, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday. Abbott Laboratories shares were down 5% premarket.

Philips (PHG) shares were over 11% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 0.30 euros ($0.33) per diluted share, up from 0.27 euros a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.