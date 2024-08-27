Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher in Late Afternoon

Health care stocks edged higher late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Cosciens Biopharma (CSCI) shares plunged 32% after the company said top-line results from a phase 3 trial assessing macimorelin to diagnose Childhood Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency showed the study didn't meet its primary efficacy endpoint.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) shares jumped 22%, a day after the company received substantial additional orders for TrinScreen HIV, leading to an increase in its 2024 sales revenue outlook for the product to $10 million from $8 million.

Insulet (PODD) shares jumped 6.3% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Eli Lilly (LLY) launched a new, cheaper version of its weight-loss drug Zepbound to expand the product's access and meet high demand. The shares added 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.