News & Insights

Markets
CSCI

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher in Late Afternoon

August 27, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks edged higher late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Cosciens Biopharma (CSCI) shares plunged 32% after the company said top-line results from a phase 3 trial assessing macimorelin to diagnose Childhood Onset Growth Hormone Deficiency showed the study didn't meet its primary efficacy endpoint.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) shares jumped 22%, a day after the company received substantial additional orders for TrinScreen HIV, leading to an increase in its 2024 sales revenue outlook for the product to $10 million from $8 million.

Insulet (PODD) shares jumped 6.3% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Eli Lilly (LLY) launched a new, cheaper version of its weight-loss drug Zepbound to expand the product's access and meet high demand. The shares added 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSCI
TRIB
LLY
PODD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.