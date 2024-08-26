Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Ease

Health care stocks eased Monday with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.1%.

In corporate news, Medirom Healthcare Technologies (MRM) shares more than doubled. The company said NFES Technologies agreed to be the lead investor in Medirom Mother Labs' series A financing round.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) shares dropped 3.2% as Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to peer perform from outperform.

McKesson (MCK) agreed to buy a controlling stake in the business and administrative services division of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, a closely held operator of cancer clinics, for $2.49 billion in cash. McKesson shares fell 1.3%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) shares jumped 8.4%. The company said the US Food and Drug Administration accepted its supplemental new drug application for Imcivree to treat obesity due to Bardet-Biedl syndrome or pro-opiomelanocortin in children as young as 2 years old.

