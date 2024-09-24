News & Insights

Markets
SNY

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Tuesday Afternoon

September 24, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were softer Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, Banks and private credit lenders are lining up more than 10 billion euros ($11.1 billion) of debt to back a buyout of Sanofi's (SNY) consumer health unit, Bloomberg reported. Sanofi shares added 0.4%.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) shares surged past 53% after the company reported "positive" interim data from a phase 2 trial of WVE-N531 to treat boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) shares tumbled past 20%. The company said Tuesday that patients with non-resectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer whose pancreatic cancer tumors became resectable had a 67% objective response rate in a phase 2 trial of its experimental drug Loder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNY
WVE
SLXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.