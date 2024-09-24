Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Tuesday Afternoon

Health care stocks were softer Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, Banks and private credit lenders are lining up more than 10 billion euros ($11.1 billion) of debt to back a buyout of Sanofi's (SNY) consumer health unit, Bloomberg reported. Sanofi shares added 0.4%.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) shares surged past 53% after the company reported "positive" interim data from a phase 2 trial of WVE-N531 to treat boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Silexion Therapeutics (SLXN) shares tumbled past 20%. The company said Tuesday that patients with non-resectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer whose pancreatic cancer tumors became resectable had a 67% objective response rate in a phase 2 trial of its experimental drug Loder.

