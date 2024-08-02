Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline Friday Afternoon

Health care stocks were retreating in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 2.6%.

In corporate news, 23andMe (ME) shares gained 1.6%. A special committee of its board declined on Friday Co-Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki's indication of interest to buy all of the outstanding shares of the company for $0.40 per share of class A stock or class B stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) shares were rising 1.5%. The company plans to cut about 1,000 jobs across the US, including the closure of its research and development hub in San Diego by the end of September, Nikkei Asia reported.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) shares jumped 18.4% after the company reported Q2 results above market expectations and raised its sales guidance for 2024.

