News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline in Afternoon Trading

September 17, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.2%.

In corporate news, Moderna (MRNA) shares rose 4.4% after the company received Health Canada's approval for its updated Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine targeting the KP.2 sub-lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in people six months of age and older.

Cigna (CI) said its Express Scripts by Evernorth unit sued the Federal Trade Commission in Missouri federal court, demanding a retraction of the agency's July 2024 drug pricing report on the pharmacy benefit manager industry. Cigna shares fell 2.7%.

Talkspace (TALK) shares surged 20% after the company said it's launching a partnership with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Health Services to raise awareness of its mental health care services on Amazon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
CI
TALK
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.