Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Decline in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) declining 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.2%.

In corporate news, Moderna (MRNA) shares rose 4.4% after the company received Health Canada's approval for its updated Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine targeting the KP.2 sub-lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in people six months of age and older.

Cigna (CI) said its Express Scripts by Evernorth unit sued the Federal Trade Commission in Missouri federal court, demanding a retraction of the agency's July 2024 drug pricing report on the pharmacy benefit manager industry. Cigna shares fell 2.7%.

Talkspace (TALK) shares surged 20% after the company said it's launching a partnership with Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Health Services to raise awareness of its mental health care services on Amazon.

