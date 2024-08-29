News & Insights

Markets
COO

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

August 29, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.4% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also up 0.4%.

Cooper (COO) shares rose past 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings and net sales. The company also raised its guidance for fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share.

BioCardia (BCDA) shares rallied by 95% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the company to market its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer product family.

Catalent (CTLT) shares were up more than 1% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COO
BCDA
CTLT
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.