Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) 0.4% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also up 0.4%.

Cooper (COO) shares rose past 6% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings and net sales. The company also raised its guidance for fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share.

BioCardia (BCDA) shares rallied by 95% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the company to market its Morph DNA Steerable Introducer product family.

Catalent (CTLT) shares were up more than 1% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and net revenue.

