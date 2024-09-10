News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

September 10, 2024 — 03:59 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) increasing 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.2%.

In corporate news, Avid Bioservices (CDMO) shares jumped 16%. RBC Capital Markets raised its price target to $12 from $8 after the company's bookings topped its estimate.

Alimera Sciences (ALIM) said Tuesday it filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery to force ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to complete their merger. Alimera shares fell 5.9%, and ANI declined 6%.

Altimmune (ALT) shares popped 8.5% after the company said pemvidutide resulted in a lean loss ratio of 21.9% in a sub-study of the phase 2 Momentum obesity trial.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) is expected to face a fine by the EU's antitrust watchdog for being dismissive of a rival multiple sclerosis drug competing with Copaxone, according to media reports. Teva shares fell 1.4%.

