Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks rose Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) gaining 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.1%.

In corporate news, Organon (OGN) agreed to buy Roivant Sciences' (ROIV) immuno-dermatology unit Dermavant for $1.2 billion. Organon shares fell 2.4%, and Roivant gained 0.1%.

ResMed (RMD) shares slumped 5.4% as Wolfe Research downgraded the company to underperform from peer-perform with a price target of $180.

Cencora (COR) hackers got a total of $75 million, paid in three installments of bitcoin in March, the largest known cyber extortion payment made to date, Bloomberg reported. Cencora shares fell 2.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.