Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks advanced Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.3%.

In corporate news, Medpace (MEDP) shares tumbled 18%, a day after the company cut its 2024 revenue outlook.

SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares gained 2.6% after the company treated the first person in a commercial setting with Quelimmune, a therapy for acute kidney injury in pediatric patients.

Jaguar Health (JAGX) shares plunged 58% after initial results of a phase 3 trial assessing crofelemer for diarrhea prevention in people getting cancer treatment failed to meet the primary endpoint in all tumor types.

