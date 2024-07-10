News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance in Afternoon Trading

July 10, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.1%.

In corporate news, Lantheus (LNTH) shares surged 36% after Medicare proposed updated plans related to the reimbursement rate for diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals.

JanOne (JAN) said Wednesday its board approved a strategic review of its biotech assets, and recently acquired blockchain fintech provider ALT5 Sigma will become its core focus. The shares jumped 6.8%.

SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares slumped 32% after the company signed an agreement to issue and sell 947,868 shares, or share equivalents in lieu, at $10.55 a share in a direct offering with gross proceeds of $10 million.

