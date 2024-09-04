Sector Update: Financial Stocks Softer Wednesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were lower in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index easing 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 1.5% to $58,334, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 4.9 basis points to 3.787%.

In economic news, US job openings fell to 7.67 million in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, compared with an increase to 8.1 million expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and down from the 7.91 million reported in June.

New orders for US factory goods rebounded 5% in July, above expectations for a 4.8% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 3.3% drop in June.

In regulatory news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission didn't ask the Supreme Court to revive new disclosure requirements for fees charged to investors by hedge funds and private equity firms by the Tuesday deadline, Bloomberg reported.

In corporate news, Enstar (ESGR) said the 35-day go-shop period for its $5.1 billion take-private deal by Sixth Street ended Monday without any new offers. Enstar shares were falling 0.9%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) has expanded its risk transfer portfolio by an additional $1 billion, increasing the underlying leveraged loan exposure to $3 billion, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Deutsche shares added 0.4%.

Blackstone (BX) said Wednesday that funds managed by its subsidiaries and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to buy data center platform AirTrunk from Macquarie Asset Management and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board for 24 billion Australian dollars ($16.11 billion). Blackstone shares were shedding 0.7%.

