News & Insights

Markets
MA

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Wednesday Afternoon

July 31, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1% to $66,502, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 2.7 basis points to 4.11%.

In economic news, ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed a 122,000 increase in July, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 150,000.

The Federal Open Market Committee's policy statement is expected at 2 pm ET, followed by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 pm ET. The CME FedWatch tool showed a 97% probability of no change in July's 5.25% to 5.5% target range.

In corporate news, Mastercard's (MA) results rose more than expected in Q2 amid healthy consumer spending and demand for value-added services, while the payments firm said it expects double-digit revenue growth in Q3. Its shares climbed 2.8%.

Rithm Capital (RITM) shares added 0.8%. The company reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings Wednesday of $0.47. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42.

Jefferies (JEF) is mulling whether to add a brokerage to its presence in Brazil to back distribution of equity and debt offerings, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, quoting a company official. Jefferies rose 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MA
RITM
JEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.