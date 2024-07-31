Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Wednesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 1% to $66,502, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 2.7 basis points to 4.11%.

In economic news, ADP's monthly measure of private payrolls showed a 122,000 increase in July, below expectations compiled by Bloomberg for 150,000.

The Federal Open Market Committee's policy statement is expected at 2 pm ET, followed by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 pm ET. The CME FedWatch tool showed a 97% probability of no change in July's 5.25% to 5.5% target range.

In corporate news, Mastercard's (MA) results rose more than expected in Q2 amid healthy consumer spending and demand for value-added services, while the payments firm said it expects double-digit revenue growth in Q3. Its shares climbed 2.8%.

Rithm Capital (RITM) shares added 0.8%. The company reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings Wednesday of $0.47. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42.

Jefferies (JEF) is mulling whether to add a brokerage to its presence in Brazil to back distribution of equity and debt offerings, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, quoting a company official. Jefferies rose 1%.

