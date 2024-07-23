Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Tuesday Afternoon

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index rose 0.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) declined 2.2% to $65,904, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries dropped 2.3 basis points to 4.24%.

In economic news, the Richmond Federal Reserve's monthly manufacturing index fell to minus 17 in July from minus 10 in June, compared with expectations for an improvement to minus 6 in a Bloomberg survey.

In corporate news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Mastercard (MA) and Accenture (ACN) are among eight companies ordered by the Federal Trade Commission to provide information about the potential impact of surveillance pricing products and services on consumer privacy and protections as well as competition. JPMorgan shares added 0.1%, Mastercard fell 1.3% and Accenture lost 0.8%.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) said Tuesday that Helen Shan has been named chief financial officer, effective immediately, succeeding Linda Huber, who is leaving the company. FactSet shares were falling 2.8%.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) shares added 1.2% after the company's Q2 earnings beat estimates. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $0.46 per diluted share, compared with $0.54 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.