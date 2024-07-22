News & Insights

TFC

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Monday Afternoon

July 22, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 0.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.1% to $67,364, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 2.1 basis points to 4.26%.

In economic news, the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank's monthly National Activity Index fell to 0.05 in June from 0.23 in May, compared with expectations for minus 0.09 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Truist Financial (TFC) shares spiked 3.5% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) sold about 33.9 million Bank of America (BAC) shares via a series of open-market deals, generating almost $1.48 billion in gross proceeds, a Friday regulatory filing showed. Berkshire class A shares were rising 0.3%, while its class B stock added 0.2%. Bank of America was falling 1.2%.

Coinbase's (COIN) long-term prospects are "highly underappreciated" amid increasing regulatory clarity, Oppenheimer said in a note. Oppenheimer has an outperform rating and a $282 price target on the company. Coinbase shares rose 3%.

