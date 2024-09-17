News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

September 17, 2024 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.5%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 3.8% to $60,149, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 2.1 basis points to 3.64%.

In economic news, US retail sales gained 0.1% in August, compared with the 0.2% decline anticipated in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and the previous month's 1.1% increase.

In corporate news, Accenture (ACN) is changing its appraisal timing structure to mid-year from year-end in a bid to align staffing with "better visibility" of client spending. Its shares fell 4.8%.

Netcapital (NCPL) shares sank 28% after it reported late Monday a wider fiscal Q1 loss and lower revenue.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is in advanced talks with Apple (AAPL) to take over the tech giant's credit card program from Goldman Sachs (GS), The Wall Street Journal reported. JPMorgan shares added 0.5% and Apple was marginally higher.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares popped 4.3% as Raymond James upgraded the stock to market perform from underperform, citing a "more favorable interest rate environment."

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
