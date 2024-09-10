News & Insights

GS

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon

September 10, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Financial stocks were lower in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was climbing 1.6%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 0.9% to $57,597, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 5 basis points to 3.65%.

In economic news, government data are likely to show Wednesday that US consumer inflation rose 0.2% sequentially and 2.6% annually last month, according to a Bloomberg-compiled consensus.

In corporate news, Goldman Sachs (GS), which paid a premium to buy General Motors' (GM) credit card business, will likely receive "less than the outstanding balances" from a potential sale of the business, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Goldman shares were falling 4.5%.

Apollo Global Management's (APO) Apollo Asset Management has 10 products in the semi-liquid category and is "selling about $1 billion a month," a company executive said Tuesday at the Barclays annual financial services conference. Apollo Global Management shares were shedding 0.4%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares tumbled 5.2% after Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto said that expectations for the bank's 2025 net interest income "are a bit too high," according to a Capital IQ transcript.

UBS (UBS) has built an artificial intelligence tool to help offer potential M&A deals to its clients, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. UBS shares were retreating 1.3%.

