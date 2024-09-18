Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Wednesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) both little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was fractionally lower.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.6% to $59,897, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 3.5 basis points to 3.677%.

In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee statement and Summary of Economic Projections are scheduled to be released at 2 pm ET, followed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 pm ET. According to data compiled by the CME Group from interest-rate traders, the probability of a 50 basis-point cut stood at 61% on Wednesday afternoon. The remaining 39% likelihood was a 25 basis-point drop.

In regulatory news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission approved rules that will permit thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds to be quoted in half-penny increments, Bloomberg reported.

In corporate news, First Horizon's (FHN) First Horizon Advisors agreed to pay a $325,000 fine to settle charges by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged failures to maintain and enforce policies to comply with Regulation Best Interest requirements, the regulator said. First Horizon shares fell 0.5%.

BlackRock (BLK), its Global Infrastructure Partners unit, Microsoft (MSFT) and MGX said they are creating a global artificial intelligence infrastructure partnership to invest in data centers and energy projects to address the increasing demand. BlackRock shares rose 1.4%.

GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) shares were shedding 0.3%. The company and CION Investments have launched a partnership to improve individual investors' access to private market assets via financial advisors.

