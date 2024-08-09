Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Friday

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

Paymentus Holdings (PAY) shares were up past 7% after the company reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue in addition to lifting its 2024 sales outlook.

Palomar Holdings (PLMR) stock was down more than 3% after the company said overnight it priced a public offering of 1.2 million shares at $88 apiece.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were 0.5% higher after the company filed a proposal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for stricter delisting rules on penny stocks.

