Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Friday

August 09, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, with The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.7% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

Paymentus Holdings (PAY) shares were up past 7% after the company reported higher Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue in addition to lifting its 2024 sales outlook.

Palomar Holdings (PLMR) stock was down more than 3% after the company said overnight it priced a public offering of 1.2 million shares at $88 apiece.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) shares were 0.5% higher after the company filed a proposal with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for stricter delisting rules on penny stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
