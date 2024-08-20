Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Tuesday

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1% recently.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) offloaded almost 14 million Bank of America (BAC) shares for around $550 million, a regulatory filing showed. Bank of America shares fell by over 1% premarket.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is considering a sale of its South African banking and securities businesses, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. HSBC Holdings shares were nearly 2% lower pre-bell.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) shares were up nearly 1% after it reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue.

