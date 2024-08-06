Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbing 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 2.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 3.8% to $56,735, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 11.1 basis points to 3.89%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit narrowed to $73.11 billion in June from a $75.01 billion gap in May, compared with the $72.5 billion shortfall expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, NCR Voyix (VYX) shares were falling 1.9% after the company said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its digital banking business to an affiliate of Veritas Capital for $2.45 billion in cash plus a future additional contingent consideration of up to $100 million.

WisdomTree (WT) shares were shedding 1.7% after it said Tuesday that its WisdomTree Asset Management unit has received a Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged violations related to three exchange-traded series of WisdomTree Trust.

KKR (KKR) is facing a shareholder lawsuit over payments to founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts in a transaction allegedly tied to a tax receivable agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. KKR shares were rising 4.6%.

