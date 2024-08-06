News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Tuesday Afternoon

August 06, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) climbing 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 2.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 3.8% to $56,735, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 11.1 basis points to 3.89%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit narrowed to $73.11 billion in June from a $75.01 billion gap in May, compared with the $72.5 billion shortfall expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, NCR Voyix (VYX) shares were falling 1.9% after the company said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its digital banking business to an affiliate of Veritas Capital for $2.45 billion in cash plus a future additional contingent consideration of up to $100 million.

WisdomTree (WT) shares were shedding 1.7% after it said Tuesday that its WisdomTree Asset Management unit has received a Wells Notice from the US Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged violations related to three exchange-traded series of WisdomTree Trust.

KKR (KKR) is facing a shareholder lawsuit over payments to founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts in a transaction allegedly tied to a tax receivable agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. KKR shares were rising 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
