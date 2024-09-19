News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Thursday Afternoon

September 19, 2024

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each rising about 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was increasing 6% to $63,475, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6 basis points to 3.75%.

In economic news, US initial jobless claims declined sequentially to 219,000 in the week ended Sept. 14 from an upwardly revised 231,000, compared with expectations for 230,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) President and Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said Thursday he intends to retire on April 10, 2025, after 38 years at the bank. Toronto-Dominion shares were rising 3%.

KKR (KKR) and German billionaire Mathias Dopfner have agreed to split Axel Springer in two, the German media company said Thursday. KKR shares were adding 2.9%.

Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) shares were up 1.8% after the company said that Steve Gutterman has been named chief executive officer and Jimmy Vaiopoulos has been appointed chair of the board.

