Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher in Monday Afternoon Trading

Financial stocks were advancing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was adding 0.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 3.6% to $57,639, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 2.6 basis points to 3.62%.

In economic news, the New York Federal Reserve's Empire State manufacturing index jumped to 11.5 in September from minus 4.7 in August, compared with an improvement to minus 4 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Carlyle (CG) reported "a strategic investment" in North Bridge ESG and a commitment to provide up to $1 billion to facilitate the origination of commercial property assessed clean energy loans by North Bridge. Carlyle shares added 1.3%.

Sterling Bancorp (SBT) shares tumbled nearly 20% after the company said it has agreed to sell Sterling Bank and Trust to EverBank Financial for $261 million in cash.

Citigroup (C) is selling its trust administration and fiduciary business Citi Trust to professional services provider JTC for $80 million, JTC said Monday. Citigroup shares rose 1.2%.

