Sector Update: Financial Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Financial stocks were advancing in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was gaining 2.1% to $60,590, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was shedding 6 basis points to 3.85%.

In economic news, the US producer price index increased 0.1% month over month in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with the Bloomberg-polled consensus for a 0.2% gain.

In corporate news, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares jumped 8.7% after a regulatory filing showed that it signed separate share-exchange agreements Monday with affiliates of funds managed by Liberty 77 Capital, Hudson Bay Capital Management and Reverence Capital Partners.

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) shares spiked 3.9% after it said Tuesday it was supplementing its primary business as a property and casualty insurer with its entry into the mortgage insurance and reinsurance market.

KeyCorp (KEY) is likely to use the $2.8 billion investment from Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to restructure its bond portfolio and improve its position to seize growth opportunities or endure unforeseen economic surprises, RBC Capital Markets said in a Tuesday note. KeyCorp shares were falling 1.1% while Bank of Nova Scotia was rising 1.7%.

Paysafe (PSFE) shares popped 7.8% after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted net income and revenue in addition to lifting its fiscal 2024 revenue outlook.

