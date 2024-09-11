Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fall Premarket Wednesday

Financial stocks fell in Wednesday's premarket hours with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.3% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1% higher.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) generated $229 million from selling Bank of America (BAC) shares this month, a regulatory filing showed. Bank of America shares were down 0.7% premarket.

Citigroup (C) said it appointed Robert Walsh as interim chief accounting officer, effective immediately, while a search for a permanent appointee is underway. Citigroup shares were 0.5% lower pre-bell.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) has appointed Raghav Maliah, Yoshihiko Yano, and Ed Wittig as co-heads of mergers and acquisitions in the Asia Pacific region, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo. Goldman Sachs Group were down 0.5% premarket.

