News & Insights

Markets
BAC

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fall Premarket Wednesday

September 11, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks fell in Wednesday's premarket hours with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.3% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1% higher.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) generated $229 million from selling Bank of America (BAC) shares this month, a regulatory filing showed. Bank of America shares were down 0.7% premarket.

Citigroup (C) said it appointed Robert Walsh as interim chief accounting officer, effective immediately, while a search for a permanent appointee is underway. Citigroup shares were 0.5% lower pre-bell.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) has appointed Raghav Maliah, Yoshihiko Yano, and Ed Wittig as co-heads of mergers and acquisitions in the Asia Pacific region, Reuters reported, citing an internal memo. Goldman Sachs Group were down 0.5% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
C
GS
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.