Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up a slight 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged.

Webster Financial (WBS) declined by over 2% after it reported lower Q2 earnings and revenue.

Banc of California (BANC) fell by over 8% after it reported Q2 earnings and revenue that missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Cadence Bank (CADE) was up nearly 2% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.