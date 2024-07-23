News & Insights

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday

July 23, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up a slight 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was unchanged.

Webster Financial (WBS) declined by over 2% after it reported lower Q2 earnings and revenue.

Banc of California (BANC) fell by over 8% after it reported Q2 earnings and revenue that missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Cadence Bank (CADE) was up nearly 2% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
