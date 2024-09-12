Sector Update: Financial Stocks Edge Higher Late Afternoon

Financial stocks edged up in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 1% to $58,214, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 2.8 basis points to 3.68%.

In economic news, the US producer price index in August grew 0.2% following a flat reading last month, faster than the 0.1% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, government data showed.

US initial jobless claims in the week ended Sept. 7 rose to 230,000 from an upwardly revised 228,000 in the previous week, compared with expectations for a decrease to 227,000 in a survey of analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

In regulatory news, the US Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to implement the Inflation Reduction Act's corporate alternative minimum tax. The proposed rules would require the biggest corporations to pay a minimum 15% tax on profit reported to shareholders, with certain adjustments, which the Treasury said would generate about $250 billion over the next 10 years, including $20 billion in 2025.

In corporate news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) plan to curb and more closely track the working hours of their young bankers in the wake of a Wall Street Journal probe that uncovered a culture of overwork within the industry, the WSJ reported Thursday. JPMorgan shares declined 0.5% while Bank of America shares were 0.9% lower.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is poised to acquire a portfolio of about 450 million euros ($497 million) in loans from Spanish lender Bankinter, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Goldman shares added 0.4%.

Mastercard (MA) agreed to buy cyber defense and intelligence company Recorded Future from Insight Partners for $2.65 billion. Mastercard shares rose 0.8%.

Navient (NAVI) shares popped 6% after reaching a $120 million settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for what the regulator said was "wide-ranging student lending failures."

