Sector Update: Financial Stocks Ease Friday Afternoon

Financial stocks were decreasing in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each shedding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 1.7% lower at $62,722, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was shedding 1.4 basis points to 3.73%.

In economic news, state-level data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday showed the unemployment rate rose in six states and the District of Columbia in August, and fell in one state while holding steady elsewhere.

In regulatory news, a plan recently previewed by the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator that would reduce additional capital requirements for the biggest banks under new rules is facing bipartisan pushback within the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Bloomberg reported Friday.

In corporate news, American Airlines (AAL) is in talks with Citigroup (C) to make the bank its exclusive credit card partner, a move that would result in the airline dropping Barclays (BCS) from a partnership that dates back to 2013, CNBC reported. Citigroup shares were falling 1.6%, American Airlines was down 0.8% and Barclays was shedding 0.4%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has started testing a new credit card internally as it looks to expand its products in the UK, Bloomberg reported Friday. Its shares added 0.4%.

Apollo (APO) said Friday that its majority-owned Atlas SP Partners warehouse finance affiliate has secured a $5 billion funding commitment from BNP Paribas supporting investment-grade, asset-backed credit facilities and securitizations originated by both organizations. Apollo shares rose 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.