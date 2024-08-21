News & Insights

Markets
BEN

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Wednesday Afternoon

August 21, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were decreasing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index easing 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 1.9% to $59,912, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was shedding 4 basis points to 3.78%.

In corporate news, B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares surged past 29%. The company is in talks to sell a majority stake in two of its businesses to Oaktree Capital, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Franklin Resources' (BEN) Western Asset Management said Wednesday that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech is taking an immediate leave of absence amid internal and external probes into past trade allocations. The shares tumbled 8%.

BlackRock (BLK) trimmed its support for shareholder proposals tied to environmental, social and governance issues in the most recent annual general meeting season, Reuters reported Wednesday. BlackRock shares were adding 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEN
RILY
BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.