Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Wednesday Afternoon

Financial stocks were decreasing in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index easing 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was up 1.9% to $59,912, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was shedding 4 basis points to 3.78%.

In corporate news, B. Riley Financial (RILY) shares surged past 29%. The company is in talks to sell a majority stake in two of its businesses to Oaktree Capital, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Franklin Resources' (BEN) Western Asset Management said Wednesday that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech is taking an immediate leave of absence amid internal and external probes into past trade allocations. The shares tumbled 8%.

BlackRock (BLK) trimmed its support for shareholder proposals tied to environmental, social and governance issues in the most recent annual general meeting season, Reuters reported Wednesday. BlackRock shares were adding 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.