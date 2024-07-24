News & Insights

Markets
DB

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday

July 24, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently down 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.8% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.5%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) fell past 6% after reporting that it swung to a Q2 loss of 0.28 euros ($0.30) per diluted share from earnings of 0.19 euros a year earlier.

Visa (V) was down nearly 4% after it reported a fiscal Q3 net revenue of $8.90 billion, up from $8.12 billion a year earlier but still missing the $8.92 billion estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Popular (BPOP) was up almost 5% after it reported higher Q2 net income and revenue. The company also said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DB
V
BPOP
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.