Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Wednesday

Financial stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently down 0.6%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 1.8% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was up 1.5%.

Deutsche Bank (DB) fell past 6% after reporting that it swung to a Q2 loss of 0.28 euros ($0.30) per diluted share from earnings of 0.19 euros a year earlier.

Visa (V) was down nearly 4% after it reported a fiscal Q3 net revenue of $8.90 billion, up from $8.12 billion a year earlier but still missing the $8.92 billion estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Popular (BPOP) was up almost 5% after it reported higher Q2 net income and revenue. The company also said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend.

