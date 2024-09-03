Sector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday

Financial stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was down 0.4% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.2% higher.

KKR's (KKR) planned tender offer valued at about 560 billion Japanese yen to buy Japanese systems developer Fuji Soft may be derailed by Bain Capital's counteroffer of around 600 billion yen ($4.11 billion), media reports said. Shares of KKR were 1% lower pre-bell.

Blackstone (BX) will acquire an 80% interest in Burstone's Pan-European Logistics platform valued at 1.02 billion euros ($1.13 billion), Blackstone said. Its shares were down 0.6% premarket.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is set to lay off between 3% to 4% of its global workforce following its yearly performance reviews, with more than 1,300 employees likely to lose their jobs, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs shares were down 0.5% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.